A tragic accident took place on the Delhi-Meerut expressway on Monday morning, in which three members of a family died after a speeding Scorpio hit them. They were crossing the road at the HP petrol pump near Bagu when a Scorpio struck them. The deceased were identified as Harlal, 55, his wife Guddo, 50, and son Tejveer, 21.

Driver Fled The Scene After Accident The incident took place around 10:30 AM on the Meerut-Delhi lane of National Highway 9 near Crossings Republik police station area. All three dead were residents of Dhegaon village in the Kosikalan area of Mathura, who had come to attend a relative's daughter's wedding. Following the accident, the driver fled the scene.

Harlal had come with his wife Guddo and their son Tejveer to attend the wedding of Naresh Kumar’s daughter Priyanka on November 21. ALSO READ: Keralam Women Escape Accident By Inches As Out-Of-Control Car Turns Last Moment, Crashes Into Library | WATCH Three Family Members Killed While Crossing Road On Monday, the three were heading back home and planned to catch an EMU train to Palwal. As they crossed the road near Bagu on their way to the station, a speeding Scorpio hit them.

All three suffered serious injuries. Police reached the spot and rushed them to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared them dead on arrival. The family, which had just gathered for a wedding a few days earlier, is now in deep shock. Police have seized the Scorpio and are looking for the driver, who fled after the accident. ALSO READ: Mathura Road Accident: Four Die, Three Suffer Severe Injuries As Speeding Car Collides With Truck In another incident, a 12-year-old boy died after getting an electric shock from a transformer at the DDA Market Complex in Indira Camp No. 4, Vikaspuri. The boy, Ashish Ranjan, belonged to a family originally from Muzaffarpur in Bihar. Boy Electrocuted While Playing Hide-And-Seek Ashish’s father, Awadhesh, who works as a labourer, said the accident happened around 6 PM on Friday. The boy was playing hide-and-seek with his friends in the market when he went behind an electric transformer to hide and got a fatal shock.