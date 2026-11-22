- Eight killed, two injured in Tiruchirappalli car accident.
- Vehicle rammed into neem tree returning from ceremony.
- CM Vijay expressed condolences, ordered medical care.
Tamil Nadu: Eight people were killed, and two others sustained serious injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed into a neem tree in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district on Sunday evening.
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Victims Were Returning From Family Function
According to news agency PTI, citing police, the accident took place around 4:05 PM near Kothurpatti Four Roads within the Jambunathapuram police station limits.
Ten people were returning to Thirukattupalli in Thanjavur district after attending an ear-piercing ceremony at Erumapatti in Namakkal district when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the roadside tree. Five occupants died on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at the Musiri Government Hospital.
Deceased And Injured Identified
Police identified five of the deceased as Manickam, Murugan, Rajesh, A. Sakthivel, and Subramani, all residents of Maharajapuram in Thirukattupalli. The remaining three victims were identified as Sangili from Sathanur in Thanjavur district, and Pavadai (50) and Seetharaman from Villupuram district.
The two survivors, Ramalingam and Ramar, both residents of Sathanur, sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Musiri Government Hospital. Further investigation into the incident is underway, police added.
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CM Vijay Expresses Condolences
Expressing deep grief over the tragedy, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and relatives of the eight victims.
திருச்சிராப்பள்ளி மாவட்டம், துறையூர் - முசிறி நெடுஞ்சாலையில் கொத்தூர்பட்டி நால்ரோடு அருகில் இன்று (22.11.2026) மாலை கார் மரத்தில் மோதிய விபத்தில், அக்காரில் பயணம் செய்த தஞ்சாவூர் மாவட்டம், திருக்காட்டுப்பள்ளி, மகாராஜபுரத்தைச் சேர்ந்த திரு.ஆ.சக்திவேல் (வயது 45) உள்ளிட்ட ஐந்து நபர்கள் நிகழ்விடத்திலேயும், படுகாயங்களுடன் முசிறி அரசு மருத்துவமனையில் அனுமதிக்கப்பட்டு சிகிச்சை பலனின்றி மூன்று நபர்களும் என மொத்தம் எட்டு நபர்கள் உயிரிழந்தனர் என்ற துயரமான செய்தி அறிந்து மிகுந்த வருத்தமும், வேதனையும் அடைந்தேன். இவ்விபத்தில் உயிரிழந்தவர்களின் குடும்பத்தினருக்கும், அவரது உறவினர்களுக்கும் எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலையும், ஆறுதலையும் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கின்றேன். மேலும், இவ்விபத்தில் படுகாயமடைந்து அரசு மருத்துவமனையில் சிகிச்சை பெற்று வரும் இரண்டு நபர்களுக்கு உயரிய சிகிச்சை வழங்கிடவும் உத்தரவிட்டுள்ளேன்.— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) November 22, 2026
"I extend my deepest condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives in this accident," the Chief Minister said in an official statement.
He added that he had directed authorities to ensure that the two seriously injured survivors receiving treatment at the government hospital are "provided the best possible medical care."
(With Inputs From PTI)