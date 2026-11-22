Tamil Nadu: Eight people were killed, and two others sustained serious injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed into a neem tree in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district on Sunday evening.

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Victims Were Returning From Family Function

According to news agency PTI, citing police, the accident took place around 4:05 PM near Kothurpatti Four Roads within the Jambunathapuram police station limits.

Ten people were returning to Thirukattupalli in Thanjavur district after attending an ear-piercing ceremony at Erumapatti in Namakkal district when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the roadside tree. Five occupants died on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at the Musiri Government Hospital.