Millions of pensioners across the country are no longer required to visit banks or pension offices every year to submit their Annual Life Certificate. Under the Central Government's Jeevan Pramaan initiative, senior citizens, the sick, and persons with disabilities can generate a Digital Life Certificate (DLC) directly from home using Aadhaar-based face authentication on a smartphone.

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How To Generate Digital Life Certificate Using Face Authentication? Unlike uploading a regular selfie, the Jeevan Pramaan face authentication system performs live 1:1 biometric verification against the UIDAI database without requiring external fingerprint or iris scanners. To complete the process on a smartphone, pensioners need to follow four simple steps:

Download Official Apps: Install both the Jeevan Pramaan and UIDAI's AadhaarFaceRD applications from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Enter Pensioner Details: Enter your Aadhaar number, full name, mobile number, Pension Payment Order (PPO) number, bank account details, and Pension Disbursing Agency (PDA).

Capture A Live Photo: After granting consent, capture a live photo of your face using your smartphone's front camera for real-time matching against your Aadhaar record.

Receive Your Pramaan ID: Upon successful verification, a unique Pramaan ID will be sent via SMS, and the Digital Life Certificate will be directly forwarded to your pension disbursing institution. Eligibility Criteria And Submission Deadlines For Pensioners Eligibility: The digital facility covers Central Government, State Government, and other public sector pensioners, alongside beneficiaries of the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS-95) whose institutions are linked to the platform.

Deadlines: Central Government pensioners must submit their life certificate in November each year. However, senior citizens aged 80 years and above are permitted to submit starting October 1. Meanwhile, EPS-95 pensioners can generate their certificate at any time of the year.

Exception: Pensioners who have been re-employed or have remarried are ineligible for digital submission and must follow the traditional offline process. Common Mistakes That Can Lead To DLC Rejection Generating a Pramaan ID does not automatically guarantee uninterrupted pension disbursement. A government review meeting in March 2026 flagged that thousands of digital certificates failed to update in bank records due to incorrect information.

Pensioners, particularly Defence and Telecom retirees who have migrated to the SPARSH or SAMPANN portals, must ensure they select their updated disbursing authority rather than their previous bank branch.

Double-checking the PPO and bank account numbers, avoiding simultaneous physical and digital submissions, and verifying acceptance status online using the Pramaan ID are essential to prevent delays. Alternative Options For Pensioners If face authentication fails due to poor lighting, slow internet, improper camera alignment, or locked Aadhaar biometrics, pensioners have several other alternatives:

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Doorstep Postman Service: India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) offers a doorstep service where a postman or Gramin Dak Sevak visits the pensioner's home to complete the DLC process. While the service carries a nominal fee of Rs 70 (inclusive of GST), it is completely free for EPS-95 pensioners.

Physical Life Certificate: Submitting a physical certificate directly at the bank branch also remains a valid option for those who prefer the traditional method. (With Inputs From Shubham Kumar)