London: Hundreds of protesters gathered outside an Indian restaurant in west London on Friday night, demanding its closure after its Sikh owner refused to serve halal meat, triggering a major controversy over food choices, religious sensitivities and freedom of business. The restaurant, Singh's Dining, located in Hammersmith and formerly known as Rangrez, became the centre of a heated demonstration after owner Harman Singh Kapoor publicly declared that his establishment would not sell halal food.

A notice displayed prominently on the restaurant's storefront reads, "Proudly we don't sell halal." The demonstration prompted a significant police presence, with officers from London's Metropolitan Police forming a protective line outside the premises to prevent protesters from approaching the restaurant.

🚨BREAKING: Islamists have gathered outside Singh’s Dining in London, an Indian-owned restaurant that does not serve halal meat. A sign outside the premises reads “proudly non-halal” sign. They are threatening to burn his shop down, r@pe his family members and kill him. London has fallen. — The British Patriots (@TheBritPats) November 13, 2026 Videos circulating on social media showed a large crowd, consisting predominantly of men, waving Palestinian flags and raising slogans including "Allahu Akbar", "Shame on you" and "Free Palestine". In one video, a man addressing the gathering through a microphone asked the crowd what they wanted to happen to the restaurant, prompting demonstrators to respond with calls for it to be shut down.

The protest has brought renewed attention to a dispute that has extended beyond the restaurant's food policy, with the owner also facing criticism over his social media comments about Muslims and the conflict in Gaza. Why is the restaurant facing protests? The controversy centres on Kapoor's decision not to serve halal meat, a method of slaughter prescribed under Islamic dietary requirements. The restaurant's position has attracted criticism from sections of the public, particularly after Kapoor shared several provocative posts on social media concerning halal food, Muslims and Western society.

ALSO READ: Indian-Origin Woman Found Shot Dead In London During Welfare Check, Neighbour Charged With Murder In one post, he appeared holding strips of bacon alongside the caption, "Behold. Bacon can save Western countries." In another social media post, he filmed pork products displayed at Harrods and made a comment praising their quality. These posts have added another dimension to the dispute, with critics questioning whether the controversy is solely about the restaurant's food policy or also reflects the owner's broader public statements. Kapoor, however, has maintained his position and alleged that he and his family have faced serious intimidation, harassment and threats because of their decision not to serve halal meat.

He has claimed that the family received hundreds of death threats and that the restaurant has been subjected to repeated harassment. The owner has also alleged that eggs were thrown at the restaurant's windows and that calls for a boycott have damaged the business financially.

Restaurant owner arrested hours before demonstration The controversy escalated further when Kapoor was arrested at his west London residence on Friday, November 13, just hours before the planned demonstration. The arrest left his wife, Khushi, to deal with the situation outside the restaurant as protesters gathered.

Kapoor shared a video on social media showing police officers taking him into custody before placing him in a police vehicle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harman Kapoor (@harmankapooroutspoken) According to the Metropolitan Police, a 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession and distribution of an extreme image. The arrest was reportedly linked to a social media post referencing Islam. Later, he was released earlier today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harman Kapoor (@harmankapooroutspoken) In a statement accompanying his video, Kapoor claimed that he had repeatedly approached the Metropolitan Police seeking protection for himself, his family and his business. He expressed concern that he had been taken into custody on the day of the planned protest, leaving his family worried about their safety.

ALSO READ: Melbourne Stabbing: Indian-Origin Woman Killed At Home, Husband Injured; Affair And Domestic Violence Angles Emerge Kapoor argued that the dispute was no longer simply about the restaurant's decision regarding halal meat but had developed into a wider issue involving alleged threats, harassment and intimidation. He maintained that his family wanted to operate their business peacefully without being targeted because of the food they chose to serve.