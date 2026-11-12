A 26-year-old Indian-origin woman, Navneet Kaur, was found shot dead at a house on Chertsey Road in Hounslow, west London, after police officers visited the property for a welfare check on November 4. The Metropolitan Police pronounced her dead at the scene, noticing that she had suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Shortly after her body was discovered, officers arrested 31-year-old Rajat Jaswel, an Indian-origin man living at the same road in Hounslow in connection with the case.

Body Found During Welfare Check According to police, officers visited a property on Chertsey Road in Hounslow on the afternoon of November 4 to conduct a welfare check. During the visit, they found the woman with fatal gunshot wounds. Authorities confirmed that Navneet's family has been informed and is currently receiving support from specialist officers.

"Our thoughts remain with Navneet's family and loved ones as they continue to come to terms with this devastating loss," Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Sarah Lee said. Police later arrested 31-year-old Rajat Jaswel, who also resides on Chertsey Road and is of Indian origin. He has been formally charged with murder as well as possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Jaswel was produced before Hendon Magistrates' Court on Monday, November 9, in connection with the case. Police have not yet shared details about the motive behind the shooting or how the accused knew the victim.

Update: Police have named the woman found dead with gunshot wounds in Hounslow on 4 November. She has been named as Navneet Kaur, 26. A man has been charged with Murder. This is the 10th firearm related death reported in London this year. @CrimeLdn @ScarcityStudios @999London @uknip247 @obbsie @totalcrime @FestAKINBUSOYE — Crime Scene Images London (@csi_london) November 9, 2026 ALSO READ: US: Woman Dies By Suicide At Virginia Home, 'Panicked' Husband Chopped Her Body To Evade Case Police Appeal For Public Help Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police have urged anyone with information that could help explain the circumstances of Navneet's death to come forward. Officers are specifically asking people to share any doorbell camera recordings or dashcam footage from the Chertsey Road area.

Telangana Student Goes Missing In Boston In a separate incident, a 23-year-old student from Telangana has gone missing in Boston, United States, leaving her family in distress. The student, identified as Koya Sreeja Reddy, who moved to the US to pursue her master's degree at the University of Massachusetts Boston, was last seen leaving her residence on November 2.

The Boston Police Department has launched a search operation and appealed to the public for information, while her family in India has also sought help.According to accounts shared by her friends, Sreeja attended a friend's birthday celebration. While returning, she reportedly went out for a walk but did not come back home.

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