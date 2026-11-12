Making history in Australian politics, Indian-origin Abhishek Awasthi has been officially appointed mayor of Greater Bendigo. Unanimously elected for the 2026-27 term, he became the first person of Indian descent to hold the prestigious Victorian office after serving as deputy mayor. He took the oath at a ceremony held at The Capital Theatre on Monday before nearly 250 people. Meanwhile, Andrea Metcalfe has been elected as the deputy mayor.

In his address, he thanked his fellow councillors and expressed gratitude to his parents for supporting him throughout his journey. Dedicating his historic achievement to the migrants, he wrote on Facebook, "I am truly honoured and humbled to have been elected Mayor of the City of Greater Bendigo. Thank you to my fellow Councillors for their trust and confidence and to our community for the opportunity to serve. I look forward to working together with you, advocating strongly for our region and building a brighter future for Greater Bendigo."

Also Read: New York Building Collapse: 2 Dead, 17 Injured After 3-Storey Structure Comes Crashing Down; Rescue Ops Underway Awasthi’s Journey From Mandi To Australia Originally from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Awasthi moved to Australia as an international student in 2008. He completed his postgraduate studies in biotechnology and bioinformatics at La Trobe University while doing part-time work simultaneously for financial support. Awasthi received his Australian citizenship in 2015 and started working hard within his local community.

Before transitioning to full-time politics, he actively volunteered for local organizations and eventually founded the Indian Association of Bendigo to support migrant families through cultural events, charitable activities and community support programmes. Entered Politics In 2024 Awasthi entered local politics in 2024 after winning the councillor election from the city's Kennington Ward. Subsequently, he became Greater Bendigo's first deputy mayor of Indian origin for the 2024-25 term, serving alongside the then mayor, Andrea Metcalfe.

Two years into politics, Awasthi has now been chosen collectively to lead the council as a mayor. As a councillor, he dedicately worked for better local services, affordable housing, improved walking and cycling infrastructure, support for small businesses and greater access to mental health services. A significant milestone, his win also underscores the growing political involvement of migrants in regional Australia's civic and political life.

Will Serve For One Year Awasthi now lives in Greater Bendigo with his wife, Anima, and daughter, Agni. His father, Surendra Pal, is retired from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), while his mother, Champa Sharma, is a homemaker. To witness his achievement, both his parents and other relatives attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Abhishek will lead the council for one year from 2026 to 2027. Under Australian government rules, mayors and deputy mayors serve one-year terms, while councilors serve four-year terms. Also Read: Jensen Huang's Children In Focus For Nvidia CEO Role Amid Exit Buzz Over Affair Row