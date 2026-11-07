Indian-origin Saba Haider has won a seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, bridging her roots across continents. Grown up in Ghaziabad, she credits her success to her parents' strong spirit of altruism, which drew her towards public service. Reiterating her principles, Haider said in a statement shared with the media by her family in Ghaziabad, “In our house, we never asked how much money you have, or where you are from. We only asked: What do you need? Then in Ghaziabad, now in Illinois, the same family, same rule.”

Haider won the election from Illinois’ 84th House District, getting 20,756 votes, or 70.9 per cent. She defeated Republican candidate Brian Scopa, who got 8,520 votes. This is not just a victory for our family but a moment of pride for the entire country,” her father reacted with ecstasy after Haider’s win.

Also Read: Italy PM Meloni Flags Security Concerns As Cyberattacks, Fake Bomb Threats Put Europe's Essential Services On Edge Saba’s UP Connection Saba Haider, 42, is an Indian-origin Democratic politician whose roots trace back to Aurangabad, Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh. After marrying Ali Kazmi in 2007, she moved to the United States, where her family settled in the Chicago area. Daughter of Syed Ali Haider, a retired engineer, Saba attended Holy Child School in Ghaziabad. She pursued a Bachelor of Science degree from Ram Chameli Chadha Vishvas Girls’ College and later joined Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), earning a master’s degree in Wildlife Science and a gold medal.

After her win, her mother, Chandni, recalled that Saba participated in debates and oratory competitions, showing her political interest from an early age. Sab has two children, Azim, 16, and Aizah, 12, with Ali Kazmi. “Helping Someone In Need Was Never Politics” Crediting her father for the win, Hiader said, "My father taught me that privilege is not for comfort; it is for service. He built public infrastructure with honesty all day, and came home to serve his own neighbourhood.” Watching her parents help neighbours with hospital visits, provide books to children, assist elderly residents, and guide new families settling in the locality shaped Haider’s childhood and sowed the seed of public service.

Her commitment to address the cost of living, making education affordable and ensuring safer communities for children is rooted in her childhood experiences. "For my family, helping someone in need was never politics. It was just how we lived," she said.

Her Political Career Despite a defeat in her debut DuPage County Board election in November 2022, Haider continued to connect with the residents to build grassroots support. Her resilience paid off when she defeated Republican incumbent Patty Gustin in 2024, winning a seat on the DuPage County Board. During her tenure, she led the county board’s Environmental and Strategic Planning committees, working on issues related to public health and community development. Her service extended to local governance, environmental concerns, and planning for the county’s future.

Saba’s 2026 campaign centered on easing financial pressures for working families by prioritizing affordable healthcare, stronger public education, and relief from rising household expenses. Also Read: After Garba, 'Bhandara' At Vietnam Airport: Indian Tourists' Viral Video Draws Online Backlash