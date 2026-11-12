Nepal Road Accident: At least 10 people were killed, and five others were injured, on Thursday after a vehicle carrying several passengers fell down a steep slope in Nepal's Bagmati province. The accident took place at around 5:45 am in Makawanpur district, according to PTI.

An electric van carrying around 15 people was travelling from Kathmandu to Sarlahi when it lost control and fell into a ditch near Chisapani Gadhi in Bhimphedi Village Municipality-6, according to the MyRepublica newspaper.

It fell around 500 metres down a steep slope, killing 10 people and injuring five others.

The dead included three women, two girls and five men. Their identities are yet to be confirmed. All the injured were taken to Hetauda Hospital for treatment, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

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A seven-member rescue team was sent to the site after reports of the accident.

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According to the Armed Police Force in Nepal, the passenger vehicle was carrying 15 people and was travelling from the capital, Kathmandu, to Malangwa, the headquarters of the southern Sarlahi district.

"Three of the injured are being treated at Hetauda Hospital in the Bagmati provincial capital," Khadka said. Security personnel were rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident early in the morning.

According to Nepal Police, 2,707 people died in road accidents during the 2025-26 fiscal year, which ended in mid-July. Police data shows that an average of seven people die and 82 are injured in road accidents every day in the country.

Further details are awaited.