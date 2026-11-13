❤️SHE MATTERS: BALJIT KAUR ❤️ Baljit Kaur deserved all the good things. Safety, care, love and kindness. And her family deserves the very same. The 29-year-old was stabbed at her home in Dandenong, Victoria on November 6, 2026. Her death was confirmed five days later on November 12. Two men were found with injuries at her home and taken to hospital - one of them was her husband. He is now under guard in hospital as detectives investigate his actions. Baljit is the 61st Australian woman lost to violence this year. Last year we lost 80 women to violence - the year before 106 women were killed. As news of her death emerged yesterday, social media-based crime pages started running stories blaming Baljit for her own death - including references to a 'love triangle'. As well as the trauma of losing their beloved woman and having to get visas to come to Australia to finalise her last journey, Baljit's family has to watch innuendo and gossip flow across social media accounts. Baljit's loved ones deserve our kindness and empathy. BALJIT KAUR MATTERS❤️ * You can help me get a Royal Commission into the Killing of Women and Girls by signing the petition at https://t.co/Cxq1KK37O6. ❤️ABOUT THE COUNT❤️ I document all Australian women & children lost to murder, manslaughter, neglect and other unlawful acts regardless of perpetrator gender or relationship to the victim. This means not all women and children killed are lost to domestic violence. They are also killed by people known to them (ie friends) or by strangers. My work includes Australians killed overseas. Every death is documented at https://t.co/DW9BTHwqhk and the 2026 Femicide and Child Homicide data is at https://t.co/O18JOAWWlD