A 28-year-old Indian-origin woman has died following an alleged stabbing incident at her home in Dandenong, Melbourne, Australia. The woman has been identified by members of the local Punjabi community as Baljit Kaur. Her parents, who are currently in India, are seeking urgent visa assistance to travel to Australia and attend their daughter's final rites.
What Happened To Baljit Kaur?
The incident took place at Kaur's home in Dandenong, in Melbourne's south-east, on November 6. According to community members, she suffered serious stab injuries and later died on Thursday. Victoria Police confirmed that a woman had suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident. However, officers have not publicly confirmed her identity or the circumstances surrounding her reported death.
❤️SHE MATTERS: BALJIT KAUR ❤️ Baljit Kaur deserved all the good things. Safety, care, love and kindness. And her family deserves the very same. The 29-year-old was stabbed at her home in Dandenong, Victoria on November 6, 2026. Her death was confirmed five days later on November 12. Two men were found with injuries at her home and taken to hospital - one of them was her husband. He is now under guard in hospital as detectives investigate his actions. Baljit is the 61st Australian woman lost to violence this year. Last year we lost 80 women to violence - the year before 106 women were killed. As news of her death emerged yesterday, social media-based crime pages started running stories blaming Baljit for her own death - including references to a 'love triangle'. As well as the trauma of losing their beloved woman and having to get visas to come to Australia to finalise her last journey, Baljit's family has to watch innuendo and gossip flow across social media accounts. Baljit's loved ones deserve our kindness and empathy. BALJIT KAUR MATTERS❤️ * You can help me get a Royal Commission into the Killing of Women and Girls by signing the petition at https://t.co/Cxq1KK37O6. ❤️ABOUT THE COUNT❤️ I document all Australian women & children lost to murder, manslaughter, neglect and other unlawful acts regardless of perpetrator gender or relationship to the victim. This means not all women and children killed are lost to domestic violence. They are also killed by people known to them (ie friends) or by strangers. My work includes Australians killed overseas. Every death is documented at https://t.co/DW9BTHwqhk and the 2026 Femicide and Child Homicide data is at https://t.co/O18JOAWWlD— Sherele Moody (Femicide Researcher) 🌈 (@ShereleMoody) November 11, 2026
According to news outlet Australia Today report, two men were found injured at the house and taken to hospital. One of them was reportedly Kaur's husband. Community member Lucky Singh has alleged that her husband was involved in the incident. He is now under police guard in hospital as officials investigate what happened.
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Parents In India Seek Urgent Help
Police have said that the people involved were known to each other and that they are not looking for anyone else. No charges have been publicly announced so far. Meanwhile, her parents in India have sought visa help to travel to Australia to attend their daughters' final rites. Victoria Police detectives are continuing their investigation into the incident.
They have appealed to witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area to come forward. Following reports of Kaur's death, some social media crime pages reportedly began sharing stories that blamed her for the incident. Some posts also referred to an alleged love triangle. However, these claims have not been confirmed by police.
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