A 28-year-old Indian-origin woman has died following an alleged stabbing incident at her home in Dandenong, Melbourne, Australia. The woman has been identified by members of the local Punjabi community as Baljit Kaur. Her parents, who are currently in India, are seeking urgent visa assistance to travel to Australia and attend their daughter's final rites.

What Happened To Baljit Kaur?

The incident took place at Kaur's home in Dandenong, in Melbourne's south-east, on November 6. According to community members, she suffered serious stab injuries and later died on Thursday. Victoria Police confirmed that a woman had suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident. However, officers have not publicly confirmed her identity or the circumstances surrounding her reported death.

According to news outlet Australia Today report, two men were found injured at the house and taken to hospital. One of them was reportedly Kaur's husband. Community member Lucky Singh has alleged that her husband was involved in the incident. He is now under police guard in hospital as officials investigate what happened.

ALSO READ: UAE Road Accident: Indians Among 14 Killed After Out-of-Control Truck Crashes Into Vehicles, Catches Fire In Fujairah

Recommended For You

Parents In India Seek Urgent Help

Police have said that the people involved were known to each other and that they are not looking for anyone else. No charges have been publicly announced so far. Meanwhile, her parents in India have sought visa help to travel to Australia to attend their daughters' final rites. Victoria Police detectives are continuing their investigation into the incident.

They have appealed to witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area to come forward. Following reports of Kaur's death, some social media crime pages reportedly began sharing stories that blamed her for the incident. Some posts also referred to an alleged love triangle. However, these claims have not been confirmed by police.

ALSO READ: Indian-Origin Woman Found Shot Dead In London During Welfare Check, Neighbour Charged With Murder

You May Also Like To Watch:


Also In News