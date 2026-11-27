Indian stock market snapped a two-day rally, gaining momentum as key equity benchmark indices ended the session over a per cent down on Friday, November 27. Profit-taking in blue-chip IT stocks and HDFC Bank were the key factor behind the market's debacle today. A rise in crude prices played a role as well.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 989.33 points, or 1.17 per cent, to settle at 83,339.26. During the day, it lost 1,120.26 points, or 1.32 per cent, to 83,208.33. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 277.30 points, or 1.07 per cent, to end at 25,607.20.

“IT, Financial Services, Realty and Auto were the major laggards, each declining more than 1%. Metals and Chemicals, meanwhile, led the gains, rising over 1% apiece. Banking stocks also ended in the red, with Bank Nifty slipping around 0.78%, alongside declines in FMCG and Cement,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 0.76 per cent to USD 97.22 per barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,843.33 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

International Market

Market Performance / Status South Korea (Kospi) Jumped 4.34% Shanghai (SSE Composite) Rallied 3.73% Japan (Nikkei 225) Climbed 2.11% Hong Kong (Hang Seng) Up 2.11% Europe Trading in positive territory US Closed (Thanksgiving holiday)

Earlier on Thursday, the Sensex closed 390.31 points, or 0.46 per cent, higher at 84,328.59. The Nifty closed at 25,884.50, up 65.25 points, or 0.25 per cent.

What Did Experts Say?

“The main trigger was renewed selling in technology and Financial heavyweights following their recent gains, compounded by rising Crude prices, a weakening rupee, and uncertainty surrounding proposed US tariffs. IT stocks faced selling after a strong four-session advance, while weakness in Banking and consumption-related companies added pressure. Investors also remained cautious about global AI-related valuations and future US interest-rate expectations,” said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth.