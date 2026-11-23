Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited shares remained in focus on Monday after the Hyderabad-headquartered small-cap IT company received a Rs 1.69 crore work order from a government entity in India to design. Under the order, the company will develop, implement, and maintain a Human Resource Management System (HRMS) and payroll solution.

Meanwhile, the IT stock started the session in green despite massive sell-off in the domestic stock market. It opened at Rs 15.81 as compared to the last close of Rs 15.55 on the BSE. The stock maintained the momentum in early trade, touching an intraday high of Rs 15.94, up nearly 2.7 per cent. However, the Blue Cloud Softech stock witnessed profit booking in afternoon trade amid a sharp decline in the stock market.

As per the order, the Hyderabad-based company will provide the solution as a single platform shared by multiple government agencies under a joint committee cost-sharing structure through its enterprise platform Edugeni. The order is valued at Rs. 1.69 crore for the first year; Subject to satisfactory performance, the contract may be extended for another two years.

What Is The Government Order For?

Lats seen, Blue Cloud Softech shares were trading at Rs 15.56,up 0.064 per cent or Rs 0.010.

Stock Market Today

The domestic stock indices witnessed a sharp decline in the trading session on November 23 amid profit booking. Last seen, Sesnex was trading at 82,442.72, down 1.76 per cent or 1,476.99 points.

Nifty50 was quoted at 25,349.05, down 1.75 per cent or 451.55 points.

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Share price history

Meanwhile, the 52-week high and low values of the IT stock stood at Rs 28 and Rs 15.16, respectively.

Metric Performance / Return 10-Year Return +367.99% 5-Year Return +172.65% YTD Correction (Stock) -27.56% YTD Drop (Benchmark Index) -2.80%

Quarterly results

Blue Cloud reported nearly 19 per cent growth in revenue for the second quarter.

Metric Q2 FY27 (Sep 2026) Revenue Rs 300.79 crore (+18.93% YoY) Profit After Tax (PAT) Rs 9.93 crore (-35.60% YoY)

Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered as investment advice.