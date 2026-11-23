Shares of APL Apollo Tubes crashed nearly 20 per cent on Monday after Tata Steel said it had executed an agreement to acquire the entire promoter stake of 26.6 per cent in the firm for Rs 15,510 crore. The stock dived 19 per cent to Rs 1,717.90 on the BSE. At the NSE, it tumbled 19.75 per cent to Rs 1,702.40.

Shares of Tata Steel also tanked 8.46 per cent to Rs 162.70 on the BSE. Tata Steel Acquires 26.6% Stake Tata Steel on Monday said it has executed an agreement to acquire the entire promoter stake of 26.6 per cent in APL Apollo Tubes Ltd at Rs 2,100 per share for a consideration of Rs 15,510 crore.

The agreement has been signed between Tata Steel and SG Tech Engineering Private Ltd (SG Spectra), a company associated with the promoter group of APL Apollo, to set up an exclusive contract, the steel giant said in a press statement.

Also Read: Beyond Fixed Deposits: Is Private Credit Right Move For Your Wealth? Tata To Offer Another Stake Acquisition Subsequently, Tata Steel will also make an open offer to buy an additional 26 per cent stake in APL Apollo Tubes Ltd for Rs 16,756 crore, offering Rs 2,301.40 for each share. The transactions are subject to regulatory approvals, and Tata Steel expects to obtain these approvals in the coming months and close the composite set of transactions within FY27, according to the statement. For Tata Steel, APL Apollo will now be the vehicle to drive downstream growth in steel tubes and colour-coated products. The new entity, APL Apollo Tubes Pvt Ltd, will build up to a 15.5 MTPA capacity by 2035, including 9 MTPA of steel tubes and 6.5 MTPA of colour coated products.

The combination with APL Apollo Tubes will unleash the combined strengths of the companies, optimise capacity utilisation, unlock value and enhance profitability, it said. The deal will enable Tata Steel to expand steel tubes and colour-coated products output to 7.5 million tonnes per annum, from 2.5 MTPA at present. The announcement came a day after the Tata Steel board approved the sale of its steel tubes and pipes business as well as Tata Steel Colours to APL Apollo Tubes for about Rs 28,000 crore. T V Narendran, CEO and MD, Tata Steel, said: "We are very pleased to have entered into a comprehensive agreement with APL Apollo and the promoters as we create a downstream powerhouse for the future characterised by its inherent strengths of agility in the market, strong growth trajectory and benchmark capex-opex profile to serve the growing Indian market.

"This strategic move helps to consolidate the steel tubes and the colour-coated business under Tata Steel's ownership while unlocking multiple synergies between the two companies. This will create value for all stakeholders with enhanced customer centricity, pan-India reach, and a full product portfolio. We look forward to working with our partners through this exciting journey."

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