Gold price surged to Rs 3,100 in early trade on Monday, November 23, amid value buying after a significant decline in the past week. MCX Gold, due to expire on December 4, rose to Rs 3,116, hitting a high of Rs 1,24,894 per 10 grams, up from the previous close of Rs 1,21,778.

Similarly, the MCX Silver futures contract for December expiry surged Rs 3,856 to a high of Rs 1,51,669 per kilogram, up from the previous close of Rs 1,47,813. Meanwhile, at around 10:36 AM, MCX gold was trading at Rs 124823, up Rs 3,045 or 2.5 per cent. MCX Silver was quoted at Rs 1,51,254, up Rs 3,441 or 2.33 per cent. At the same time 24k and 22k gold rates saw a significant rise in key cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and others.

Gold Rates In Global Futures Market: At around 10:52 AM, COMEX Gold was trading at $3,608.8, surging $93.40 or 2.66 per cent. COMEX Silver was quoted at 42.110, up $1.040 or 2.53 per cent. 24k, 22k Gold Rates Today In Key Cities City 24k Gold Rate (per 10g) 22k Gold Rate (per 10g) Delhi Rs 1,24,960 Rs 1,14,547 Mumbai Rs 1,25,180 Rs 1,14,748 Kolkata Rs 1,25,020 Rs 1,14,602 Chennai Rs 1,25,550 Rs 1,15,088 Bangalore Rs 1,25,280 Rs 1,14,840 Hyderabad Rs 1,25,380 Rs 1,14,932 Why Bullion Market Up Today Pinky Yadav, Commodity Fundamental Analyst, Choice Broking, said, " MCX Bullion prices opened with a gap-up, prices rebounding as the US dollar retreated from a 19-month high, while investors reassessed expectations for aggressive Fed rate hikes. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that excessive monetary tightening could threaten economic growth. Markets are pricing in a 93% probability of a 25-basis-point December hike. Meanwhile, lower domestic gold prices are reviving Indian wedding jewellery demand. Meanwhile, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, stated that a firmer rupee is also moderating domestic gold's gains relative to COMEX Gold, which is up approximately 2.5%.

"Meanwhile, the dollar index has retreated from the 104 mark to around 103.76, offering some support to bullion, although spot gold continues to trade near its lowest level since September 2025," Ponmudi R said.