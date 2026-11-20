Gold crashed over Rs 5,700 in early trading in the domestic futures market on Friday amid a sharp decline in the global bullion market. Speculation about further rate hikes and escalation of Middle East tensions is weighing on bullion market sentiment.

MCX Gold, due to expire on December 4, plummeted over Rs 5,733 to a low of Rs 1,21,719 per 10 grams as compared to the last closing of Rs 1,27,452. At around 10:30 AM, the gold contract was trading at Rs 1,22,000, down Rs 5452 or 4.28 per cent.

Gold In International Market Gold rate on COMEX plunged nearly 5 per cent in early trade. Last seen, COMEX Gold was trading $3,524.10, falling $155.40 or 4.38 per cent. Why Gold Rate Crashed? Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money believes that a potential hawkish approach by US Fed and further escalation of US-Iran war has given a strength to the US dollar, which is impacting high on bullion market.

"Spot gold has declined for a third consecutive session, slipping below $3,550 in Friday’s Asian trade as hawkish Federal Reserve repricing and escalating US-Iran tensions strengthened the dollar. On Thursday, the dollar remained near a 19-month high, while the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index fell to 6.3, well below expectations of around 20. Final University of Michigan consumer sentiment data due today will provide the next macroeconomic cue," Ponmudi said.

24k, 22k Gold Rates In India On November 20 The sharp decline in the futures market translated into the domestic market as well. According to bullion.co.in. the gold rates for 24 karat, 22 karat and 18 karat gold on November 20 are:

24 karat Gold: Rs 1,22,360/10 grams

22 karat Gold: Rs 1,12,163/10 grams

20 karat Gold: Rs 1,01,967/10 grams

18 karat Gold: Rs 91,770/ 10 grams MCX Silver Plummets MCX silver, due to expire in December, had a sharp fall in early trade on Friday. Lats seen, the futures contract was trading at Rs 146996, down Rs 10,486 or 6.66 per cent.

"The sell-off mirrors the 6.8% decline in COMEX silver, as concerns over industrial demand and global growth combine with a stronger dollar and expectations of tighter monetary conditions to weigh on the metal. The rupee’s appreciation is adding marginally to the domestic decline by providing no currency-related cushion," Ponmudi R said.

151,180 and extended losses to trade around ₹149,230, down approximately 5.2%, underperforming gold.