This year’s festive session brought a cheer among automobiles dealers and manufacturer as retail sales in India rose 2.21 per cent year-on-year to a record 55.25 lakh units during the 42-day festive season this year. The surge, despite a high base following the GST 2.0-led demand surge last year, dealer body FADA said on Monday. Electric vehicle sales emerged as a key highlight this festive season, surpassing the five lakh units mark for the first time in a single festive season.

The automobile association noted that total vehicle retail sales during the 42-day festive season of 2026 were recorded at 55,25,490 units, the highest ever recorded during the same period.

Vehicle retail sales registered a growth of 23.95 per cent compared to the festive season of 2024. This indicates that demand is gaining momentum even after the rationalisation of GST rates.

Festive Season 2026 Sales Report

Vehicle Category Retail Sales / Performance Two-wheelers 43,13,276 units (Grew 3.67%) Three-wheelers 1,93,576 units (Rose 5.32%) Commercial Vehicles 1,55,761 units (Increased 7.13%) Tractors 1,03,809 units (Grew 2.24%) Construction Equipment 10,452 units (Surged 26.06%) Passenger Vehicles 7,48,616 units (Declined 7.16% vs 8,06,322 units YoY)

EV Sales Skyrocketed

The electric vehicle adoption was the talk of the season as retail sales jumped 52.62 per cent to cross five lakh units for the first time during a single festive period. The massive uptick was led by a rise in sales in electric two-wheelers (61.10 pc rise) and electric passenger vehicles (up 72.91 pc). Electric commercial vehicle sales more than doubled.

What Brings Massive Sales This Festive Season

FADA President Sai Giridhar said: "The 42-day festive season of 2026 will be remembered as the year Indian auto retail set a record on top of a record. Against last year''s extraordinary base, which got amplified by GST 2.0, the twin festivals delivered an all-time high -- festive retail this year still grew 2.21 per cent to 55,25,490 units, the highest-ever 42-day festive season in our history."