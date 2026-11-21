- Nvidia stock drops 14 per cent after SEC accounting probe report.
- Trillions in market value wiped out from October peak.
- Legal scrutiny over chip transfers to China adds pressure.
Nvidia Stock Crash: Nvidia shares suffered a sharp fall on Friday as investors reacted to reports that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is examining the company's accounting practices. The stock dropped 14.01 per cent to close at USD 125.53, compared with its previous closing price of USD 145.98. The fall marked Nvidia's seventh straight day of losses, leaving the company roughly 48 per cent below its 52-week high, wiping out trillions in market value from its October peak.
SEC Examines Nvidia's Accounting Practices
The company's market value has also fallen sharply, putting pressure on investor confidence at a time when the technology sector is already facing uncertainty over artificial intelligence spending. The main reason behind Friday's fall was a Reuters report stating that SEC enforcement staff are looking into potential accounting issues at Nvidia.
The report, which cited two people familiar with the matter, said the investigation is focused on possible concerns related to the company's accounting. However, several details remain unclear about it as Reuters could not establish when the inquiry began or which specific accounting issues are being examined.
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Nvidia Suffers Its Biggest Fall
Friday's decline could mark Nvidia's worst single-day performance since January 27, 2025, when its shares dropped 17 per cent following the launch of China's low-cost AI model, DeepSeek. The fall has erased trillions of dollars in market value, while Nvidia’s market capitalisation has dropped from its recent peak by an estimated USD 2.55 trillion to USD 2.7 trillion.
Why Did Nvidia Shares Crash?
There are several reasons behind the sudden fall in Nvidia shares. First, the SEC accounting inquiry has created uncertainty among investors. This is because any regulatory investigation can raise questions about a company's financial reporting and business practices. Second, Nvidia is facing additional legal scrutiny.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta reportedly served an investigative subpoena on the company on Thursday. The inquiry concerns allegations about possible transfers of advanced chips or confidential information to China and whether investors and the public were properly informed about related risks. The third reason is related to concerns over AI spending and wider volatility in the semiconductor sector that have added pressure to technology stocks.
Together, these developments have weakened investor confidence and contributed to Nvidia's continued decline amid ongoing row over its former CEO Jensen Huang’s extramarital affair.
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