The artificial intelligence boom is rewriting its own history. Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot, on Thursday became the world's largest IPO following its listing on the NASDAQ stock market, raising USD 81.3 billion. Priced at $83 a share, the shares immediately jumped to $111.50, which was nearly 34 per cent higher. However, the early enthusiasm faded as the trading session progressed, yet the stock still closed at $97.17, up about 17 per cent from the offering price.

Cementing its position among the world's most valuable public companies, Anthropic closed its first day valued at nearly $1.3 trillion with a fully diluted valuation around $1.75 trillion. The $81.3 billion public offering also surpassed SpaceX's record of $75 billion.

Also Read: Why Did Sensex Jump Nearly 1,000 Points? Here's What Drove Sharp Stock Market Recovery Today Anthropic Founders Become Billionaires Anthropic was founded in January 2021 by seven former OpenAI employees. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company heavily focuses on AI safety research, interpretability, and "Constitutional AI" to align models with human values. Dario Amodei is the company's CEO, while Daniela Amodei is its president and chairperson of the board. Based on the estimated holdings at the IPO price, here are the details of the individual stakes of all seven co-founders.

Co-Founder Role Stake Value (at $83 IPO Price) Dario Amodei Co-Founder & CEO ~$20.07 billion Tom Brown Co-Founder ~$20.00 billion Sam McCandlish Co-Founder ~$19.92 billion Christopher Olah Co-Founder ~$19.90 billion Jack Clark Co-Founder ~$19.83 billion Jared Kaplan Co-Founder ~$19.83 billion Daniela Amodei Co-Founder, President & Board Chair ~$19.76 billion Combined Total (7 Founders) — ~$139.31 billion Anthropic IPO Surge Creates Trillion-Dollar Wealth Pool The Initial Public Offering has created a remarkable wealth pool among its employees. Based on data from Hill.com, around 5,100 staff members, representing 96% of its workforce, now have equity holdings worth more than $1 million. As of September, Anthropic had 5,300 employees, according to the regulatory filings. Around 2,800 employees, internally known as "Ants," hold shares worth more than $10 million. Meanwhile, another 600 have crossed the $100 million mark, making them centi-millionaires.

How Did The IPO Perform On Day 1? Anthropic priced its shares at $83, above its original target range of USD 70-78. It increased the size of the offering to 980 million shares, owing to strong demand. The stock opened at $111.50 and briefly climbed to $114.99, taking Anthropic's market value to $2 trillion on Thursday. As the session progressed, investors began profit-booking and gave up significant portions of their early gains, and the shares settled at $97.17.

With fierce competition from OpenAI, Google, xAI, Meta, and Mistral, Anthropic's blockbuster IPO has set a benchmark for AI valuations. The listing has created massive wealth for founders and employees in an environment where uncertainty persists about whether huge AI spending pays off.