The shares of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd gained over 4 per cent during the intraday trade on Friday after the small-cap education company received the observation letter from BSE on its merger plan. Meanwhile, the stock started the session in the green at Rs 200 as compared to last session's close of Rs 199.45 on the BSE. The company, in an exchange filing, shared the share exchange ratio after the merger of Shanti Learning Initiatives Private Limited and GREW Energy Private Limited.

The stock extended the gain further amid high trading volume, touching an intraday high of Rs 207.70, up Rs 8.25 or 4.13 per cent from the last close. At around 2:50 PM, the small-cap stock was trading at Rs 206.45, 3.51 per cent or Rs 7.

Share price history The shares of Shnati Educations grew significantly over a longer period. Metric Details 52-Week High Rs 240.40 (July 6, 2026) 52-Week Low Rs 130.10 (January 30, 2026) 5-Year Return Over 2,000% YTD Return 5.86% (vs benchmark correction of 1.55%) Companies to Get Merged As per the exchange filing, Shanti Learning Initiatives and GREW Energy will merge with an aim to list Chiripal Group's fast-growing solar arm on the exchange. Also Read: From Trillion-Dollar Valuations To Thousands Of Millionaires: 5 Takeaways From Anthropic’s IPO

This lets shareholders transition directly into a growing solar manufacturer. GREW Energy currently operates a 6.5 GW module plant in Dudu, Rajasthan—with plans to expand to 11 GW—and is building an 8 GW solar cell facility in Madhya Pradesh while scaling internationally.

What will be the share exchange ratio? Under the swap ratio, shareholders will receive 100 GREW Energy shares for every 212 Shanti Educational shares, subject to final approvals. Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered as investment advice.