Indian stock market ended the volatile session sharply higher amid massive buying interest in auto sectors and continued foreign fund inflows. Key domestic benchmark equity indices bounced back sharply with the Sensex climbing nearly 1,000 points and the Nifty settling surging over 1 per cent.

Sensex, the 30-share index of BSE, soared 989.94 points, or 1.21 per cent, to close at 83,021.75. During the session, the index rose1,012.06 points, to hit a high of 83,043.87.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 286.35 points, or 1.14 per cent, to end at 25,514.30.

Top Gainers And Top Losers

Top Gainers Change (%) Maruti Suzuki +7.58% Mahindra & Mahindra +4.78% Axis Bank +4.38% Hindustan Unilever +4.22% Bharat Electronics +2.12% State Bank of India +2.11%





Laggards Status Infosys N/A Tata Consultancy Services N/A Tech Mahindra N/A HCL Technologies N/A InterGlobe Aviation N/A

What Are Key Triggers For Market Today

Analysts believe sustained foreign fund inflow gave a boost to the domestic retail market despite weak global cues.

"Indian equities extended their recovery despite weak Asian cues and concerns over a hawkish US Fed, supported by sustained FII inflows and easing commodity prices, from copper to crude,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd.