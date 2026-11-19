Artificial intelligence giant Anthropic, the developer of the Claude chatbot, made a soaring stock market debut on Thursday, opening on the Nasdaq at USD 111.50 per share. The opening price marks a 34.34 per cent premium over its initial public offering (IPO) price of USD 83, propelling the company's market capitalisation to roughly USD 2.1 trillion and placing it among the world's most valuable technology firms.

Despite the huge surge for Anthropic from its IPO price, the broader tech market saw a marginal dip, with the Nasdaq trading down 152.41 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 24,277.48 at the time of writing. ALSO READ: Anthropic IPO Coming Soon As AI Firm Reveals New Details Of Its Historic Stock Market Debut Record-Breaking USD 81.34 Billion IPO The listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, under the ticker symbol 'ANT', follows a historic USD 81.34 billion IPO in which Anthropic offered 980 million shares at USD 83 apiece. Co-Founder and CEO Dario Amodei, alongside Co-Founder and President Daniela Amodei, rang the opening bell to mark the milestone.

CEO Reiterates Commitment To AI Safety Over Market Pressure Speaking on the occasion, Dario Amodei emphasised the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in driving scientific and medical breakthroughs. "I believe sufficiently powerful AI, working in concert with humans, could compress a century of scientific and medical progress into a decade," he stated. At the same time, Amodei underscored that safety and human oversight will continue to be central to Anthropic's roadmap, regardless of external pressures. "We will pace the training deployment of AI systems, taking as long as is necessary to have confidence that they are safe and will remain under human control," he said, adding, "We will not bend to either business or political pressure."

ALSO READ: 'AI Powerful Enough To Cause A Billion Deaths': Bill Gates Warns Of Artificial Intelligence Risks | Watch Anthropic Revenue, Net Loss And Market Bubble Concerns Anthropic's massive public debut comes amid surging investor interest in AI stocks, even as market watchers raise questions over elevated valuations, investment sustainability, and the risk of a market bubble. According to its IPO filing, Anthropic posted revenue of USD 33.24 billion against a net loss of approximately USD 104.04 billion. The company reported total assets of USD 154.32 billion and total liabilities of USD 146.68 billion. As of September 30, 2026, the firm had approximately 5,300 employees, with roughly 7.43 billion shares outstanding.

(With Inputs From ANI) You May Also Like To Watch