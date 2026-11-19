The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) board on Thursday reduced the mandatory minimum balance requirement in the PF accounts from the existing 25 per cent to 10 per cent. The EPFO's approval of the key change would give subscribers access to withdraw more money, subject to applicable conditions.

The latest change will come into effect after the official notification by the Ministry of Labour and Employment. The members would be able to withdraw 90 per cent of their savings before retirement after the change takes effect. Under existing rules, a subscriber has to keep at least 25 per cent of the eligible PF balance in their account while making partial withdrawals. The 25 per cent minimum balance requirement was introduced with an aim to ensure that EPFO members retain a portion of savings for retirement while continuing to benefit from the interest and compounding on their corpus.

ALSO READ: Now Check PF Balance, Download Passbook And View Last Five Transactions On WhatsApp: Step-By-Step Guide Inside The new updates come two months after the Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced an increase in the EPFO wage ceiling from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month. He said this could benefit between 50 lakh and one crore new beneficiaries by bringing more workers under mandatory social security coverage.

"We estimate that between 50 lakh and 1 crore new beneficiaries will gain from this," Mandaviya had said, reacting to the cabinet decision. EPFO Board approves Systematic Withdrawal Plan Another significant change approved by the EPFO Board is the Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP). Under this plan, subscribers upon retirement would be allowed to receive their PF savings in regular instalments instead of taking the entire amount at once.

ALSO READ: EPFO WhatsApp Services: Complete Guide To Check EPF Balance, Download Passbook And View Last 5 Transactions The members would get an option to either keep some or all of their retirement corpus within the EPF system and receive it in periodic payments. The remaining corpus in such a case would continue to earn the prevailing EPF interest rate.