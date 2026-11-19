IIFL Finance share price declined over 3 per cent in early trading on Thursday, November 19, after Fairfax Group sold 13.24 per cent for Rs 3,488 crore to domestic and global institutional investors, including SBI Mutual Fund, Rimco India and Goldman Sachs.

The financial sector stock dropped 3.15 per cent to Rs 641 after stating the session in green on the BSE in early trade. At the NSE, the stock declined 3.24 per cent to Rs 640.50 as compared to last closing of Rs 661.95.

Fairfax, a Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-led firm, completed the stake sale in block deals on Wednesday, November 18.

Post the development, Fairfax's holding in IIFL Finance reduced to 0.4 per cent from 13.64 per cent.

Investment Institutions Buy 13.24 Stake

Domestic and global institutions bought a major stake in IIFL Finance from Fairfax.

Investor Shares Acquired Stake Percentage Amount (Rs) Total / Consortium > 5.65 crore 13.24% 3,488 crore SBI Mutual Fund 81.53 lakh ~ 2% 503.04 crore Rimco India Ltd > 60.77 lakh 1.42% 375 crore Nippon India Mutual Fund - - 275 crore Goldman Sachs (affiliates) - - 180.22 crore

Aditya Birla Sun Life, HDFC, Franklin Templeton, Axis and Edelweiss were the other buyers. Insurers such as ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance and Tata AIG General Insurance also participated in the deal.

Who Sold Stakes?

Fairfax's arm, FIH Mauritius Investment, the subsidiary of Fairfax, sold 5.65 crore shares in 39 tranches at the same price, as part of its strategy to completely exit IIFL Finance.

(With input from PTI)