Public sector banks (PSBs) have reported sustained improvement in financial performance, with their aggregate net profit rising 16.9 per cent to Rs 1.10 lakh crore and total business crossing Rs 300 lakh crore for the first time in the first half of this fiscal year, reflecting a turnaround in overall functioning.

The aggregate business of PSBs grew 15.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 301.6 lakh crore in April-September 2026, while deposits increased 13.1 per cent to Rs 165.2 lakh crore and advances rose 18.8 per cent to Rs 136.4 lakh crore, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Operating profit of PSBs rose 13.9 per cent to Rs 1.81 lakh crore, while return on assets improved by 3 basis points year-on-year to 1.11 per cent, it said.

The improvement in profitability for the fifth consecutive year reflects the impact of government reforms to strengthen governance standards, improve operational efficiency and enhance risk management practices in public sector banks.

Credit growth remained broad-based across key segments, with retail advances growing 17 per cent, agriculture credit 19.5 per cent and loans to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector expanding 20.4 per cent, it said.

The growth indicates continued support by PSBs to economic activity, entrepreneurship and financial inclusion, while demonstrating improved underwriting capabilities aided by technology and stronger governance standards, it said.

Asset quality of PSBs also improved further, with the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio declining to a historic low of 1.69 per cent and the net NPA ratio falling to 0.33 per cent.

Low slippages of 0.62 per cent, along with improved recoveries and upgradations of 21.1 per cent, contributed to the improvement in asset quality.

All PSBs now have a provisioning coverage ratio of over 90 per cent, indicating stronger provisioning buffers, it said.

On the capital front, the capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of PSBs improved by 93 basis points year-on-year to 16.89 per cent as of September 30, 2026, remaining comfortably above the regulatory requirement.

Operational efficiency also improved, with the cost-to-income ratio declining by 191 basis points year-on-year to 47.38 per cent in the first half of FY27.

Cost per asset fell 14 basis points to 1.60 per cent.

The improvement in operational parameters reflects gains from investments in technology and digital transformation, alongside more efficient cost management, it said.

The sustained improvement across profitability, asset quality, capital adequacy and operational efficiency reflects the impact of government-led reforms aimed at strengthening public sector banks and positioning them to support India''s economic growth ambitions under the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, it added.

