Shares of fintech companies including Paytm, Mobikwik, and Pine plummeted up to 12 per cent during the session on Thursday after reports came out, suggesting further delay in implementation of the proposed Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions.

Reportedly, the proposed charges on merchant-to-merchant transactions may see a change in the upcoming revised guidelines. Fintech Stocks Today Paytm Share Price: Shares of One97 Communications plunged 11.94 per cent to a level of Rs 1,664--till 12:38 PM--as compared to the last closing of Rs 1,890 on NSE. Last seen, the fintech stock was trading at Rs 1,686.80, down 10.75 per cent or Rs 203.20.

Pine Labs shares: The shares of Pine Labs nosedived 10.53 per cent to a low of Rs 158.82 from the last close of Rs 169.35 on NSE. At the time of writing, the fintech stock was trading at Rs 159.91, down 5.57 per cent or Rs 9.44.

MobiKwik Share Price: The shares of One Mobikwik System crashed 8.86 per cent to a low of Rd 206.61 as compared to the previous close of Rs 226.72 on NSE. Last seen, the stock was quoted at Rs 208.70, falling 7.95 per cent or Rs 18.02.

What's Behind MDR Delay, and Why Are Fintech Stocks Down? According to reports, the proposed MDR framework—which could become an additional source of revenue for payment companies- that is fintech stocks are down as the reports came as a bad news for such companies. The MDR could be implemented only after the assembly elections in five states in the first half of 2027, according to a report in Financial Express, as the government is concerned that implementing transaction charges could face strong opposition from traders and trade associations.

Although regulatory and operational preparations for its implementation have been completed, the government, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have not yet reached a consensus on the timeline for its implementation. Business Standard reported that under the proposed MDR framework, merchant-to-merchant (M2M) transactions on UPI will only be charged a flat fee of Rs 5. This is significantly lower than the fears raised by merchants of fees of up to Rs 300. This proposed flat fee will apply to transactions between wholesalers and retailers, business-to-business (B2B) marketplaces, and B2B collections.

Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered investment advice.