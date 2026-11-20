Anthropic shares made their stock market debut on Thursday, November 19, on the US stock market. The company holds a record valuation of over $107 billion on the first day, becoming a frontier AI leader straight into the trillion-dollar club. The stock, which started trading under the ticker ANT, was marked by soaring initial volatility, with shares peaking at $115.10.

Meanwhile, beyond the market headlines, the IPO has turned 96 per cent of the company's workforce into millionaires and has created new billionaires as well.

Here are the top takeaways from Anthropic's debut.

1. A Record Fund

Anthropic's IPO made history by raising a whopping $81.3 billion from 980 million offered shares. The IPO shares were priced at $83 each. The share sale got an about $26 billion private placement.

2. Valuation

During the first trading session, the AI company reached a valuation of $107.3 billion, surpassing previous record-holders like SpaceX. The listing has marked a monumental milestone for AI industry.

3. High-Flying Volatility on Day One

The shares started trading under the ticker ANT and witnessed massive volatility in its debut session. Anthropic shares opened 34 per cent higher at $111.50, and they hit an intraday peak of $115.10. Just after its debut, the stock witnessed profit-taking, causing the stock to cool off and close at $97.17 with a 17 per cent gain over the issue price.