Dassault Systèmes on Friday, November 20, announced team ‘Karigar’ from the National Institute of Design, Andhra Pradesh and team ‘Powerpuff Girls’ from Thapar University of Engineering, Punjab, as winners of the AAKRUTI Innovation Competition 2026, an international product design competition that challenges engineering, design and technology students to develop innovative solutions for pressing global issues.

The winning teams were recognised for their healthcare solutions, and they will compete against international teams for the ‘Global Winner’ title of the AAKRUTI competition. Team ‘Karigar’ developed a device to help seniors who struggle with ear drops due to weak grip, shaky hands, and neck stiffness by allowing them to measure prescribed drops into a pod right in front of their eyes, rest the spout at the ear, and gently tilt sideways so gravity pulls the drops in naturally without blind squeezing or messy spills.

Team ‘Powerpuff Girls’ from Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala) created a self-administered cervical health screening kit for early detection of cervical cancer indicators and HPV infection, enabling users to safely collect cervical cell samples at home while reducing user error and making screening more accessible, affordable, and reliable for underserved populations.



Besides, the top winners of two Encouragement Awards were Team Enigma Elite from Odisha University and Team Sanjivani's Hero Journey from Sanjivani College of Engineering & Technology. Team Karigar also won the Best All Girls Team.

Participation: 15,000 Students From 2,443 Colleges In this year’s four-stage design challenge, 15,000 students from 2,443 teams across India collaborated virtually on Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to develop solutions for a sustainable future. The competition offered exposure to Dassault Systèmes applications, including SOLIDWORKS.

Globally, the 16th edition of the competition saw 3,391 teams, comprising over 17,000 students, participate. This year’s event expanded its reach to 61 more countries. In addition to the two Indian winners, twelve international teams will advance to the Global Finale in February 2027 in Nashville, where the winners will be announced during Dassault Systèmes’ global event 3DEXPERIENCE WORLD.

Jury Members For The Finale Dr Archana Mantri, Vice Chancellor, Anurag University, Hyderabad, graced the AAKRUTI 2026 India Finale ceremony as the Guest of Honour. Jury Member Role / Designation Institution / Company Lalit Kumar Das Distinguished Honorary Professor Delhi Technological University Sudhir Patil General Manager – Product Development Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Suchit Jain Vice President of Strategy & Business Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS Ravikiran Pothukuchi Sales Director – BRANDS Dassault Systèmes INDIA Aditi Singh Faculty Member of Industrial Design School of Planning & Architecture, New Delhi The Competition Centred On Four Themes Robotics: Advanced robotic systems and automated solutions that improve operational efficiency, enhance human safety and tackle complex industrial or environmental challenges. Local Community Problems: Practical, grassroots innovations that offer affordable, accessible and scalable improvements to everyday living.

Healthcare Innovation: Affordable, energy-efficient, user-friendly and adaptable products that meet genuine clinical needs, deliver significant benefits to patients and medical professionals, and achieve more with fewer resources. Mobility: Transportation solutions that balance environmental sustainability, social fairness and economic viability, spanning public transport, electric and hybrid vehicles, car- and ride-sharing, and intelligent transportation systems. "Virtual twin technologies and sustainability are reshaping industries worldwide. Building a future-ready workforce has never been more important. With AAKRUTI, we are investing in the next generation of designers and engineers, strengthening the workforce of the future with the skills, tools, and mindset to solve the challenges of tomorrow as part of our talent factory vision," said Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes.

By collaborating on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, students gain industry-relevant experience and learn to transform bold ideas into meaningful innovation, he added.