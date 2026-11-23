The investment ecosystem in India has been witnessing continuous growth, with various avenues–which were earlier limited to a few individuals in selected pockets– getting people's attention and ‘Private Credit’ is one of them.

The investment instrument is one of the fastest-growing corners of Indian finance. Private credit assets in India have roughly doubled in five years to about Rs 2.35 lakh crore (US$25 billion), according to Houlihan Lokey.

Domestic funds now lead the market, with 74% of deal value in the first half of 2026, EY reports, and real estate is the largest single sector, at about 35%.

Despite this, private credit is still barely 1 per cent of Indian companies' debt funding.

Chirag Mehta, the founder of Arbour, an alternative investment firm, believes that for investors used to fixed deposits and stocks, ‘Private Credit’ is a market worth understanding; however, one thing should be clear—private credit is not a higher-paying FD. It is a different kind of investment, with different risks and different rules.