The investment ecosystem in India has been witnessing continuous growth, with various avenues–which were earlier limited to a few individuals in selected pockets– getting people's attention and ‘Private Credit’ is one of them.
The investment instrument is one of the fastest-growing corners of Indian finance. Private credit assets in India have roughly doubled in five years to about Rs 2.35 lakh crore (US$25 billion), according to Houlihan Lokey.
Domestic funds now lead the market, with 74% of deal value in the first half of 2026, EY reports, and real estate is the largest single sector, at about 35%.
Despite this, private credit is still barely 1 per cent of Indian companies' debt funding.
Chirag Mehta, the founder of Arbour, an alternative investment firm, believes that for investors used to fixed deposits and stocks, ‘Private Credit’ is a market worth understanding; however, one thing should be clear—private credit is not a higher-paying FD. It is a different kind of investment, with different risks and different rules.
What Is Private Credit?
When you put money in an FD, the bank lends it out and carries the risk. In private credit, an investment fund lends directly to businesses, such as a developer completing a housing project or a company funding an expansion. Investors in the fund take on that lending risk themselves.
The growth has a clear cause. Banks lend best against finished assets and steady cash flow. Private credit funds the stages before and between, when a project needs capital that is early, flexible and quick.
Three Differences That Matter
Mehta sees credit risk, locking period, and higher ticket size as three differentiators for investment in private credit.
1- Risk is credit risk, not market risk. A share price moves every day. A private loan's value depends on whether the borrower repays. That makes the lender's discipline central: what security is taken, whether cash flows are controlled through escrow, and how closely the project is monitored.
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2. Your money is locked in. An FD can usually be broken early for a small penalty, and shares can be sold in seconds. Private credit funds are typically closed-ended, with capital committed for several years and often no route to exit early.
3. It is not open to everyone. In India, private credit is offered mainly through SEBI-regulated Alternative Investment Funds, which require a minimum investment of Rs 1 crore. That threshold exists for a reason. These products are for investors who can absorb illiquidity and understand credit risk.
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What Eligible Investors Should Ask
What secures my capital? Look for security over assets, escrowed collections and clear covenants, not just a collateral value in a presentation.
How is the loan monitored? Ask what the manager tracks every month, and how it handled a loan that ran into trouble.
Does it fit my portfolio? Commit only money you won't need for several years, and avoid concentrating in one sector or borrower.
Private credit funds projects banks aren't built to finance, and it gives qualified investors a way to diversify beyond deposits and equities.
“But it complements traditional investments; it doesn't replace them. The investors who benefit most will be those who understand what they are buying before they buy it,” Chirag noted.