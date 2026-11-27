Forum of Civil Pensioners Associations (FCPA) submitted a list of eleven demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 8th Pay Commission, expecting a review of salaries and pensions for central government employees under the new pay structure.

The demands include retirement benefits, pension revision, healthcare, and other facilities for employees of the Railways, Defence, BSNL/MTNL, banks, and other organisations of the central government, as per a report in Livemint.

11 Demands Of The FCPA

No. Demand Details 1 Withdraw 2025 Pension Validation Law They demand a complete withdrawal of the Validation of Pension Rules Act, 2025, to maintain pension parity principles under the D.S. Nakara judgment. 2 Include Pre-2026 Retirees in 8th CPC Amend Terms of Reference to cover pension revision for employees who retired before 1 January 2026. 3 Restore Old Pension Scheme (OPS) Restore OPS for employees recruited on or after 1 January 2004 and discontinue NPS and UPS. 4 Clear BSNL/MTNL Pension Revision Implement pension revision retrospectively from 1 January 2017 for absorbed BSNL and MTNL employees. 5 Revise Bank Employees' Pensions Update bank retirees' pensions periodically in line with the RBI's pension revision system. 6 Extend Benefits to Autonomous Bodies Include autonomous body staff under 8th CPC framework and extend CGHS medical coverage to their pensioners. 7 Merge 50% DA/DR with Basic Pay Merge 50% of DA/DR into basic pay and pension as an interim measure before 8th CPC implementation. 8 Provide 20% Interim Pension Relief Grant an immediate interim relief of at least 20% of basic pension pending 8th CPC recommendations. 9 Reduce Commutation Recovery Period Reduce the pension commutation recovery timeframe from 15 years down to 10 years and 8 months. 10 Improve CGHS and Medical Facilities Add wellness centres, staff, empanelled hospitals, ensure seamless cashless treatment, and raise Fixed Medical Allowance to Rs 5,000. 11 Ensure Equal Pension Under OROP Achieve total pension parity under OROP without drawing distinctions between pre- and post-2026 retirees.

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Review For Salaries And Pensions Is Expected

As per the report, the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) is expected to review the salaries, pensions and allowances of central government employees. Meanwhile, the association has submitted a request to the Centre, asking for inclusion of pension revision for pre-January 2026 retirees in the commission's Terms of Reference (ToR).