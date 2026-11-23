Economists and financial institutions predict a 25-basis-point hike in repo rates at the upcoming monetary policy committee meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI MPC) in December. Financial Industry veteran Uday Kotak, S&P Global, and Goldman Sachs see a rise of up to 75 basis points in rates by this fiscal year from the current level, amid higher inflation, sending a sense of concern among new homebuyers.

Reuters poll of economists also predicts a strong chance of a repo rate hike. Earlier, in October, the RBI raised the rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent. Will Real Estate Sector See Moderation? What Industry Leaders Said Realtors believe rate hikes will have an impact on the sector, with borrowing to see moderation; however, they predict fundamentals to remain robust. Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group, said, “With Goldman Sachs projecting a cumulative 75-basis-point increase in the RBI repo rate by Q2 2027, the real estate sector may see some moderation in borrowing activity, influencing both homebuyer affordability and financing costs for developments.”

However, the sector's underlying fundamentals remain encouraging, supported by urbanisation, infrastructure expansion and growing demand for quality residential and commercial spaces, he added. Amid higher lending rates, buyers and investors may become more selective. Saurab Saharan, Group Managing Director, HCBS Developments Ltd, said a homebuyer does not decide to purchase a house simply because interest rates are low. “The decision usually comes after months of working out the family budget, savings, loan eligibility and the kind of home that is needed. If the repo rate rises by 75 basis points over the next two RBI MPC meetings, some buyers may revisit those calculations, particularly if they are already close to their borrowing limit,” Saharan noted.

Echoing the same sentiment, Manoj Kumar Garg, Chairman, Northwind Estates, said, “The projected interest rate revision by the RBI reflects the evolving economic and inflationary landscape. However, we believe that the residential real estate market has strong fundamentals to sustain its growth momentum.”

Garg believes that, while interest rates remain an important factor in purchasing decisions, the long-term value of homeownership and the preference for quality developments continue to drive buyer interest. Also Read: India White-Collar Hiring To Grow 8.16% In 2027, 1.38 Crore Jobs Projected For 2027 Inflation To Remain Higher Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation stood at 6.09 per cent in October, breaching the RBI's threshold. Meanwhile, retail inflation is projected to be over 5 per cent this fiscal year as well. In the latest MPC meeting, the RBI projected CPI inflation at 5.2 per cent for FY27. Economists and Financial Institutions Predict Up to 75 BPS Rate Hike S&P Global projects a 25 bps hike in December and another hike in early 2027. The agency predicts the policy rate will reach 6% by the end of FY27.

CareEdge also flagged a potential move toward a 6% terminal rate if inflation stays elevated. Meanwhile, Uday Kotak has projected up to 75 bps of increases by April next year. Goldman Sachs, in its recent research report, predicted a 75 basis points increase by the second quarter of calendar year 2027. The global financial firms said that rising food prices and broadening inflationary pressures are likely to push the RBI to hike rates.