Meanwhile, all digital transactions will remain free of charges without any restrictions.

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No, the public sector bank does not charge for not maintaining average monthly balance, as the same was completely waived off for regular State Bank of India savings accounts. An account holder does not need to keep any minimum balance, and there are no penalty charges for having a zero balance as well.

What is an SBI Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account BSBDA?

A basic banking account that provides essential savings facilities without any mandate of maintaining a minimum balance is know as basic saving bank deposit account.

Such account are their to provide access to basic banking services to citizens, including deposits and withdrawals and digital banking services.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Will All Cash Withdrawal Via SBI Card Be Charged?

-Now, as per the revised cash withdrawal rules for BSBD account holders, they will be allowed to withdraw four free cash transaction through the branch channel in a month.

What is SBI's Revised 2026 Cash Withdrawal Charges?

-Consumer withdrawing beyond four transactions will attract a Rs 15 charge per transaction along with GST.

For instance, if some customer withdraw cash in seven transactions through a branch in a month, this means he/she has to pay Rs 15 plus GST for last three transactions.

When Will The New 2026 Revised Charges Come Into Effect?

-The Revised charges will come into effect from October 1, 2026.

Will Charges be levied on online transactions as well?

- No, SBI made it clear that all online transactions will remain free.