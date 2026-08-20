  • Source:JND
HighLights
  1. SBI revises cash withdrawal charges for basic deposit accounts.
  2. Rs 15 + GST fee after four monthly withdrawals from Oct 2026.
  3. Digital transactions remain free, offering unrestricted banking options.

State Bank of India on Thursday announced a revision of its cash withdrawal charges for basic bank deposit accounts opened through the branch channel. The revision, which proposes a charge of Rs 15 + GST beyond four withdrawal transactions in a month, will come into effect from October 1, 2026. However, four cash withdrawals within a month will continue to be free.

Meanwhile, all digital transactions will remain free of charges without any restrictions.


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