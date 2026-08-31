After a fruitful outcome from Semicon 1, the first phase of the support scheme under the India Semiconductor Mission, the government has notified the Semicon 2.0 scheme with an outlay of Rs 1.27 lakh crore to boost the chip manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

The Semicon 2.0 scheme is divided into six segments, which include Indian companies designing chips, setting up units for capital equipment required for chip production, semiconductor fabs, chip assembly, packaging and testing, etc.

The first phase of the India Semiconductor Mission was launched in December 2021 with a financial outlay of Rs 76,000 crore, aimed at building a domestic semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem.

Semicon 2.0 To Provide Fiscal Support: Notification

"The government has decided to provide ... sustained policy support to the semiconductor sector in India by notifying the Semicon 2.0 Scheme for the development of semiconductor design and manufacturing ecosystem in India, the government notification said.