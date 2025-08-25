Former South African captain and RCB stalwart AB de Villiers has thrown his name in the hat for a role in mentoring/coaching Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the future. Notably, de Villiers has been a part of RCB since 2011 after playing his first three seasons for Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) since the inception of IPL in 2008.

In 2021, de Villiers called time on his glorious career, retiring from all formats of the game. Interestingly, his special bond with RCB has been no secret as he was present at the franchise's maiden IPL trophy win in 2025. Speaking to IANS, de Villiers revealed that if there is a role for him in the franchise in the future, he will definitely go for it.

"I might be involved with the IPL again in the future in a different role, but committing to a full season in a professional capacity is really tricky, and I believe those days are done. That said, you never say never. My heart is with RCB and always will be. So, if the franchise feels there's a role for me (as a coach or mentor), when my time is right and ready, it will definitely be RCB," de Villiers told IANS.

AB de Villiers - RCB's batting mainstay along Virat Kohli AB de Villiers was RCB's mainstay as he scored 4,522 runs in the 157 matches he played for the team. His average of 41.10 and a blistering strike rate of 158.33 were simply beyond words. He also scored two centuries and 37 fifties for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The South African also holds a record for the highest partnership in IPL history after combining for a mammoth 229-run stand for the second wicket with Indian stalwart Virat Kohli against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in the 2016 season. That season, he made 687 runs and finished third on the runs chart.