Asia Cup 2025: India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav will be India's key player in the batting department in the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup. India will be set for a blockbuster contest against Pakistan, which is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14. Former Pakistan batter Bazid Khan has made a huge claim ahead of Suryakumar's effectiveness against Pakistan.

In Bazid's words, Suryakumar has been a world-class batter who has scored runs against every team except Pakistan. scores runs against everyone, but he has struggled to deliver against Pakistan.

“Suryakumar scores runs against almost everyone, but somehow against Pakistan he hasn’t been effective. Whether it is the pace attack or some other reason, it remains an issue," Bazid said on PTV Sports.

Also Read: Cheteshwar Pujara's retirement reason revealed!

Suryakumar Yadav Stats Against Pakistan:

The 34-year-old batter has featured in five T20Is against Pakistan, scoring just 64 runs at a meagre average of 12.80 and a strike-rate of 118.51.

Bazid also felt that the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is likely to affect Team India's intensity on the field.

“Look, all these players are high-class. There isn’t anyone here you would say is not of that calibre. But the high intensity that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma brought to the game – that is something India will surely miss," Bazid said.