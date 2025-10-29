Australia vs India T20I: Injury-prone all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the first three T20 Internationals against Australia due to neck spasms, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Wednesday.

Reddy, who was ruled out of the third ODI against Australia in Sydney due to a quadriceps injury, has now sustained a new niggle.

"Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the first three T20Is. The all-rounder, who was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, complained of neck spasms, which have impacted his recovery and mobility. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," BCCI stated in a media release.