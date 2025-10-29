- By Gurmeet Batra
Australia vs India T20I: Injury-prone all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the first three T20 Internationals against Australia due to neck spasms, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Wednesday.
Reddy, who was ruled out of the third ODI against Australia in Sydney due to a quadriceps injury, has now sustained a new niggle.
"Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the first three T20Is. The all-rounder, who was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, complained of neck spasms, which have impacted his recovery and mobility. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," BCCI stated in a media release.
The 22-year-old has been on the sidelines off and on for the past year due to various injuries.
Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to field against India in the first T20I of the five-match series here on Wednesday.
India have gone with two frontline pacers in Jasprit Bumrah and Harshit Rana, while Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy will perform the spin duties.
India vs Australia Playing XIs
Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.