India vs Australia 1st T20I: Australia captain Mitch Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in their five-match T20I series opener at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday.

India have ringed in some surprise omissions into their Playing XI as Suryakumar Yadav left out pacer Arshdeep Singh and all-rounder Rinku Singh.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday updated that all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the first three T20Is due to a quadriceps injury.

"Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the first three T20Is. The all-rounder who was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, complained of neck spasms, which has impacted his recovery and mobility. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," BCCI said in a statement.