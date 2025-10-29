- By Gurmeet Batra
India vs Australia 1st T20I: Australia captain Mitch Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in their five-match T20I series opener at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday.
India have ringed in some surprise omissions into their Playing XI as Suryakumar Yadav left out pacer Arshdeep Singh and all-rounder Rinku Singh.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday updated that all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the first three T20Is due to a quadriceps injury.
"Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the first three T20Is. The all-rounder who was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, complained of neck spasms, which has impacted his recovery and mobility. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," BCCI said in a statement.
Speaking at the time of toss, the Australia captain said, "We are going to bowl first. It’s a good surface. I think most times we come to Canberra, it’s always a great surface, beautiful ground, and it’s going to be a stellar crowd, so I’m looking forward to it. (On his side playing an aggressive brand of cricket) Yeah, as do India. I think both sides just lack a lot of power."
"As we know, India are the number one ranked side in the world for a reason, so I’m certainly up and about for the contest. (Build up to the World Cup) Yeah, it’s exciting. I think all teams around the world now are really pushing their deal towards the World Cup, so we’re excited to test ourselves against the number-one-ranked side in the world. (Team combination) Eleven players - a few batters, a few bowlers, and a few all-rounders. Keep it simple (smiles)," Marsh added.
India captain Suryakumar Yadav said, "We wanted to bat first as the wicket could get slightly slower as the game goes on. They know what is to be done, know the roles really well. Big headache, good headache to have. Guys missing out are, Rinku, Washi, Jitesh, Arshdeep and Nitish."
India vs Australia Playing XI
Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.