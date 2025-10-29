India vs Australia 1st T20I Live Online: After the three-match ODI series, which went in Australia's favour 2-1, India's focus shifts to the shortest format when they will take on the hosts in the five-match T20I series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav-led young brigade will challenge Aussies in their own backyard, with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill going up against formidable pacer Josh Hazlewood.

Having missed the three-match ODI series, Jasprit Bumrah will be back for India in T20Is. Australia will count on Mitchell Owen, who had a remarkable ODI series against India.

Toss: The toss of IND vs AUS 1st T20I will take place at 1:15 PM IST.

Time: IND vs AUS 1st T20I will begin at 1:45 PM IST on Wednesday, 29 October.

Venue: Manuka Oval in Canberra

IND vs AUS 1st T20 Live Streaming APP: 3 Ways To Watch India vs Australia Live For Free

Where to watch the live telecast and streaming on TV for IND vs AUS, 1st T20I match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the IND vs AUS 1st T20I on the Star Sports network in India.

Where to watch a free live broadcast and streaming of IND vs AUS 1st T20I in India?

DD Sports: The India vs Australia match will be telecast live on DD Sports for free, provided you have a DD Free Dish.

Star Sports: The match will also be available on Star Sports on TV.

Fans can watch the live streaming of IND vs AUS ODI by buying a Jio, Airtel and Vi recharge plan in India that includes a free Jio Hotstar app and website subscription.

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Players

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Ben Dwarshuis.