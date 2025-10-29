India National Cricket Team vs Australia Men's Cricket Team Live Streaming: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will take on Mitchell Marsh's Australia in their five-match T20I series opener at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday. The promises to be a thrilling encounter as both countries have won eight of their last 10 T20I games with a defeat each. ALSO READ: ENG W vs SA W 1st Semi-Final: How To Watch Women's World Cup 2025 England vs South Africa Clash Live In Your Country, India Since being appointed captain, Suryakumar's record has been outstanding in terms of results, with 23 wins in 29 games so far. But his performance with the bat has been underwhelming. In 2025, the Indian skipper has managed only 100 runs from 10 innings at an average of 11 runs per game.

"I feel I have been working really hard. Not that I wasn't working hard before. I have had a good few sessions back home, good 2-3 sessions here, so I am in good space," the skipper said at the pre-series press conference at the Manuka Oval.

For Australia, all eyes will be on the Aussies' new T20 star, Mitchell Owen. Owen was excellent against India in a recent ODI in Adelaide. When And Where To Watch India vs Australia Live On TV, Laptop, Mobile App For Free Where will the India vs Australia 1st T20I take place in Canberra? The first T20I match between India and Australia will be played at Manuka Oval in Canberra. When will the IND vs AUS 1st T20I match begin? The first T20I match between India and Australia will start at 1:45 PM IST, while the toss has been scheduled for 1:15 PM IST. Where To Watch India National Cricket Team vs Australia Men's Cricket Team? The first T20I match between India and Australia will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. How To Watch India vs Australia Live On TV, Laptop, Mobile App For Free Fans in India can watch the first T20I match between India and Australia for free on Doordarshan Sports, also known as DD Sports. This won't cost you a single rupee, but you must have a DD Free Dish to enjoy the match without any charges.

India vs Australia T20I Squads: Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Ben Dwarshuis. India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Jitesh Sharma.