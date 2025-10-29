ENG W vs SA W 1st Semi-Final Live Streaming: For a spot in the final, Nat Sciver-Brunt-led England will take on Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa in the first semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

After getting thrashed by England in their two matches of the last four stage of the World Cup, South Africa will be looking to avenge their previous defeat.

How To Watch England Women vs South Africa Women Live In Your Country, India?

When is the England Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match being played?

The England Women vs South Africa Women semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will be played on Wednesday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the England Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match live?

The England Women vs South Africa Women semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will be telecast live on the Star Sports network, and it will be livestreamed on the JioHotstar app.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Live Telecast and Streaming Details:

India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and the Maldives: Star Sports Network, JioHotstar, TV1 via Maharaja TV, ICC.tv.

Australia – Amazon Prime Video

Bangladesh – Nagorik TV, T Sports, Toffee app

Pakistan – PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Myco and Tamasha.

Caribbean – ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean.

New Zealand – Sky TV

UK and Ireland – Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Go and NOW TV.

USA and Canada – Willow TV, Cricbuzz

Sub-Saharan Africa – SuperSport Cricket, DStv and SuperSport apps.

Middle East & North Africa (MENA) - CricLife Max, StarzPlay and StarzON

England Women vs South Africa Women Squads:

England Women Squad: Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Emma Lamb, Sarah Glenn, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer.

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso.