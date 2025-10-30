IND-W vs AUS-W Women's World Cup 2025: India will lock horns with Australia for the second semifinal of the ongoing mega event on Thursday in Navi Mumbai. This tournament has been hugely impacted by rain, as a lot of matches were abandoned, including the India vs Bangladesh match, which was held in Navi Mumbai.

Is there a reserve day for India vs Australia Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 semifinal? As per section 13.6 of ICC's playing conditions of the mega event, “The semifinals and final shall have a reserve day allocated on which an incomplete match shall be continued from the scheduled day. No other matches shall have a reserve day allocated.”

When will the semifinal be moved to the reserve day? The playing conditions further said, “If the reserve day is allocated, every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day, with any necessary reduction in overs taking place, and only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on the scheduled day will the match be completed on the reserve day. If the match has started on the scheduled day and overs are subsequently reduced following an interruption, but no further play is possible, the match will resume on the reserve day at the point where the last ball was played”.

What happens if the reserve day is also washed out? If it still rains on the reserve day of the semifinal and the match gets abandoned, then whichever team finished in a higher position will reach the summit clash. In such a case, the Alyssa Healy-led side will qualify for the finals since they were the table toppers in the group stage.