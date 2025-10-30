IND-W vs AUS-W Women's World Cup 2025 2nd Semifinal: The host got huge blows after opener Pratika Rawal got injured ahead of the semifinal against Australia. The Women in Blue, who had become 4th team to qualify for the semis, will lock horns with Australia at Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Shafali Varma was there for the pre-match press conference, so there are high chances that she will replace Pratika in the playing XI. The host won't repeat the mistake of including just five bowlers against the Alyssa Healy-led side after what happened in Vishakhapatnam in the group stage match.

The host did include five bowlers in their playing XI in the match against New Zealand. Jemimah Rodrigues made a comeback to the playing XI and scored a brilliant knock as a No.3 batter. There is a high chance that on a batter-friendly pitch, the Women in Blue might include one extra, looking at Australia's batting line-up.

Also Read: Huge Blow For India As Shreyas Iyer Set To Be Ruled Out Of Action For Two Months: Report If this is what they are planning, then they might have to drop one of their specialist batter. The host then might include Radha Yadav, who performed brilliantly in her first match against Bangladesh. She took three wickets and helped skittle Bangladesh out for 119 runs.

And if the team management thinks that this is how things will work by including one fast bowler, then they can always bring back Amanjot Kaur, who had a flying start to the ongoing mega event. The host will try to make a balanced playing XI after what happened in the group stage match against the same opponent. Even after scoring 330 runs, they failed to defend this target and lost the match by 3 wickets.

Also Read: IND-W vs AUS-W Women's World Cup 2025 2nd Semifinal Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Navi Mumbai On Thursday? Women's World Cup Semi-Final: India's Predicted XI Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol/Amanjot Kaur/Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur Women's World Cup Semi-Final: Australia Predicted XI At the same time, Australia is concerned about the fitness of skipper Alyssa Healy. She hasn't recovered fully from a calf strain, and their coach revealed that they will make the decision before the toss as to whether she will play or not.

Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt.