IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: India's star batter Shreyas Iyer is all set to stay out of action for the next two months after sustaining a spleen injury while taking a catch in the third ODI against Australia last week. Iyer had also fainted in the Indian dressing room and was then rushed to a hospital in Sydney.

He will be missing the three-match ODI series against South Africa, which will be held next month, and will also remain doubtful for the ODI series against New Zealand, which will be held next year. According to Revsportz, Iyer had to undergo "interventional trans-catheter embolization," which helped to stop the bleeding. This is a process where a small catheter goes through the artery to block the bleeding area. Iyer got injured while running backward to take the stunning catch of Australia's Alex Carey, but he landed in an awkward position on the ground. He was seen reeling in pain, and the Indian team physio gave him a treatment.

He was able to walk off the ground, but according to reports, his vitals did drop to dangerous levels, and he was rushed to a hospital, where the test revealed that he suffered internal bleeding. "Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding on 25th October during the third ODI against Australia," a release by the BCCI said. "The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation. A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress," it said.

The BCCi then made arrangements for Iyer's sister to fly to Sydney. Devajit Saikia, who is the secretary of BCCI, had dismissed the claims that he had to undergo surgery for this injury.