IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: India's star batter Shreyas Iyer took to his official social media account and provided an update about his health for the first time after sustaining a life-threatening spleen injury in the third ODI against Australia. He got injured after tracking a stunning catch to dismiss Alex Carey, and that's when he landed in an awkward position on the ground.

He was seen reeling in pain and immediately left the ground. His vitals had dipped to dangerous levels when he was in the dressing room, and he had fainted and was rushed to a hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. He had to undergo ‘interventional trans-catheter embolization’, which stopped the interval bleeding, and he was then moved out of the ICU.

“I’m currently in the recovery process and getting better every passing day. I’m deeply grateful to see all the kind wishes and support I’ve received- it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts," he had written on his Instagram account.

Since it will take him two months to recover fully, he is all set to miss the three-match ODI series against South Africa, which will be held next month. There's also no clarity as to whether he will play the ODI series against New Zealand next year.

The doctors from both India and Australia worked to help him recover. The team's doctor stayed with him while other players went home after the series. "Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding on 25th October during the third ODI against Australia. The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation. A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress," a statement released by the BCCI said.