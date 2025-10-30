Australia Cricket News: A 17-year-old Australian club cricketer, Ben Austin, died in the hospital on Thursday after being struck by a Cricket ball on the neck. During a Cricket match in Melbourne's east, a delivery from a ‘Sidearm’ thrower struck Austin as he was representing Ferntree Gully Cricket Club on Tuesday. The tragedy has sent Cricket fans into shock as it reminds them of the incident of Phil Hughes' death, who was struck on the head during a domestic game in 2014.

Head of Cricket Victoria, Nick Cummins, drew comparisons with Phil Hughes' death as he confirmed the death of Austin. As per a report by local media, paramedics rushed to Wally Tew Reserve in Ferntree Gully as soon as Austin got struck.

“The ball hit him in the neck in a similar accident that Phil Hughes suffered ten years ago," Cummins said, as quoted by ABC.

Notably, Austin's condition was deemed critical ever since the incident happened.

“We are absolutely devastated by the passing of Ben, and the impacts of his death will be felt by all in our cricket community," the club said in a statement released on Facebook.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family – Jace, Tracey, Cooper & Zach, his extended family, his friends and to all of those who knew Ben and the joy that he brought. We ask you to please respect the privacy of Ben’s family during this time. Jace & Tracey would like to thank Ambulance Vic, the Police, the Monash Children’s Hospital and those people who assisted on Tuesday. Further details will be shared as they become known, and we will advise of these through our usual process. We ask for your continued support in this time of grieving. May Ben Rest in Peace."