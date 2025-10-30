IND-W vs AUS-W Semifinal, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: With an aim to make it to the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and face South Africa, the Indian and Australian players took the field in the second semifinal at the DY Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first under the overcast conditions as their skipper Alyssa Healy return to the side. The players of both teams were seen wearing the black armbands. The gesture was a mark of respect for the late Ben Austin, a 17-year-old Australian cricketer, who died on Thursday after he was hit by a cricket ball during a practice session in Melbourne.

Both teams are wearing black armbands today to pay their respects to 17-year-old Melbourne cricketer Ben Austin, who sadly passed away following an accident while batting in the nets on Tuesday night.#TeamIndia | #WomenInBlue | #CWC25 | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Qhn1B2DmsF — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 30, 2025

Sophie Molineux also made her way back into the side, replacing Georgia Wareham as confirmed by skipper Healy. "We are going to bat. Great conditions here and opportunity for us to put runs on the board. I am grateful for the opportunity to get that 10-day break for the rehab. It is a semi-final and it's basically whoever plays better will get the result. Just one other change. Sophie Molineux comes in for Wareham."

For India, Shafali Verma was included in the playing XI, having replaced the injured Pratika Rawal. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her team's determination ahead of the all-imortant contest. "We were looking to bat first, if we get early breakthrough that would be great for us. We know this pitch, we had so many camps here and also played our last 2 games here. Whenever we play Australia, we talk about going with a fearless mindset. Unfortunately, Pratika is not there because of her injury. Shafali comes in for her. Richa and Kranti are back for Uma and Harleen," Kaur said.