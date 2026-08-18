Australia''s has dropped Jake Weatherald and recalled Matt Renshaw in a bid to stabilize the top order and try to level the two-match series after a shocking loss to Bangladesh in the first cricket test on the weekend.

Australia announced a 13-man squad on Tuesday, with only the one change for the second test in Mackay, in northern Queensland state, starting Saturday.

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Weatherald was out for 23 in the first innings and didn''t score in the second innings of Australia''s nine-wicket defeat in Darwin, and averaged 20.36 in his 12 test innings. Marnus Labuschagne, who scored 1 and 31, was retained in the squad despite concern over his form.