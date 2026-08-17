India remained firmly in control of the first Test against Sri Lanka as the visitors secured a healthy 178-run first-innings lead at the end of Day 3 in Galle on Monday. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 284 after a strong fightback from their lower order. With dark clouds hovering over the ground and a storm expected, the umpires called stumps to bring an action-packed day to an early close. India had earlier been dismissed for 462 in their first innings, giving them a significant advantage heading into the final stages of the Test. ALSO READ: India vs Sri Lanka: Ravindra Jadeja Joins Elite List With 4,000 Test Runs And 350 Wickets Suthar, Jadeja Shine With Ball Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar was the star of the day for India, finishing with impressive figures of 4/76. Ravindra Jadeja also played a crucial role with the ball, picking up three wickets for 57 runs.

The spin duo shared seven wickets between them and played a major role in keeping Sri Lanka under pressure throughout the innings. Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav also chipped in with a wicket each as India eventually wrapped up the Sri Lankan innings for 284. Sri Lanka had found themselves in serious trouble early in the innings, reduced to 99/5 at lunch. However, the hosts produced a strong fightback in the second half of the day. Dinusha, Dickwella Lead Sri Lanka's Fightback Sonal Dinusha was the standout performer for Sri Lanka as he scored his maiden Test century. Playing only his fourth Test match, Dinusha remained composed under pressure and finished with 100 runs off 168 balls, including four fours and two sixes.

He found an excellent partner in Niroshan Dickwella, who scored 80 off 115 deliveries with seven boundaries. The pair added a crucial 146-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Their stand completely changed the complexion of the innings after Sri Lanka had been reduced to five wickets down for just 99 runs. The partnership not only helped Sri Lanka avoid the follow-on but also significantly reduced their first-innings deficit. India Hold 178-Run Lead Despite the resistance from Dinusha and Dickwella, India's bowlers eventually managed to clean up the Sri Lankan batting lineup. ALSO READ: Afghanistan Squad For Asian Games 2026: Darwish Rasooli To Lead Young Team; Rashid, Gurbaz, Omarzai Missing Sri Lanka's 284 means India have taken a 178-run first-innings lead. With play halted due to the approaching storm, the visitors will now look to build on their advantage when action resumes. India's strong position has been built on a combination of a 462-run first-innings total and disciplined bowling by their spinners. The weather could now play an important role in the Test, with further interruptions possible after the storm forced an early end to Day 3.