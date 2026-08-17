Ravindra Jadeja has etched his name into the history books once again after completing 350 wickets in Test cricket during India’s ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka.

Jadeja was included in India’s playing XI for the opening Test and once again showed why he remains one of the most important all-rounders in the side.

The former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder opened his wicket account in the morning session on Monday before adding another scalp in the third session.

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The milestone came when Jadeja dismissed Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva and then picked up the wicket of Keshara Nuwantha. With the second wicket, his Test tally reached 350.

Jadeja, who currently tops the ICC Test all-rounders’ rankings, has now joined a select group of players to have scored more than 4,000 Test runs and taken at least 350 wickets.

Jadeja Joins Elite All-Rounders' List

The achievement further highlights Jadeja's remarkable consistency in the longest format of the game. He has been a crucial part of India's Test setup for several years, contributing with both bat and ball.

Jadeja has now taken 350 wickets in Test cricket, while his batting numbers have also crossed the 4,000-run mark. He has scored 4,108 runs in 134 Test innings.

The all-rounder was not picked for India's one-off Test against Afghanistan in June 2026 but returned to the squad for the Sri Lanka series. Batting at No. 7 in India's first innings of the ongoing Test, Jadeja scored 13 runs.