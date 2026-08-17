Indian captain Shubman Gill came to the spotlight on Day 3 of the India vs Sri Lanka Test after grabbing a fantastic one-handed catch to dismiss Kamindu Mendis. Even for Gill, it was an unbelievable moment as commentators were also left delighted by the stunning effort.

Gill has been a brilliant fielder throughout the match and once again showcased his phenomenal athleticism when Sri Lanka looked to build a partnership in the middle. The catch came at a crucial stage of the innings and gave India a much-needed breakthrough. The ball was almost touching the ground when Gill stretched out and plucked it from mid-air with one hand. Despite the difficult angle and pace of the ball, the Indian captain managed to hold on and ensured that it did not pop out.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Tarique Rahman Congratulates Bangladesh Team After Historic Australia Test Win WATCH: Shubman Gill Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch The dismissal of Kamindu Mendis came as Sri Lanka were trying to steady their innings after losing wickets at regular intervals. Mendis looked to play the delivery but ended up finding a thick edge that flew towards Gill.

Outstanding unbelievable catch by Captain Shubman Gill 🛐 🔥🫡 pic.twitter.com/OAPAOqjY9k — Shubman X 77 (@AyushKumar77297) August 17, 2026 Fav thing to watch gill's batting

Gill ' s fielding, his catches are always 🫠🤍🔥🔥🔥

Catch was too good.

Excellent efforts by Captain gill 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BL8Wb8C4eq — purely _gill (@269_Edgbaston) August 17, 2026 𝙊𝙣𝙚-𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧!



Captain Shubman Gill pulls off an absolute stunner, diving to his left! 🔥 🔥



Kuldeep Yadav picks his first wicket of the match! 👌



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/WHXkfnivbw#TeamIndia | #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/4U8iXi8xhj — BCCI (@BCCI) August 17, 2026 For a moment, it appeared that the ball would land safely. However, Gill reacted instantly, threw himself towards the ball and completed a spectacular one-handed catch. The effort left everyone inside the stadium stunned, including the commentators.

"Wow, he had no right to take that," said Sanjay Manjrekar on air. "Honestly, it was never within his reach. Even the batter would have thought, 'Yeah, it's in the air, but it was well away.' One of the best catches that you will see in that area."

The catch quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the day, with fans taking to social media to praise Gill's athleticism and sharp reflexes. Kamindu Mendis Becomes India’s Latest Breakthrough Kamindu Mendis' dismissal was an important moment for India as Sri Lanka were attempting to put together a solid partnership. The batter had looked to play his shots but could not get the required control on the delivery.

The wicket added further pressure on the Sri Lankan batting lineup, with India continuing to search for quick wickets and restrict the hosts' scoring. ALSO READ: IND vs SL 1st Test: Padikkal’s 167 Puts India In Command After Rain-Affected Day 2 Fans React To Gill’s Stunning Effort The moment immediately went viral, with fans praising Gill for producing a catch that looked almost impossible to complete. Several fans described it as a "one-handed stunner", while others were amazed by the Indian captain's ability to get his hand underneath the ball just before it touched the ground. With India pushing for more wickets in Sri Lanka's innings, Gill's sensational effort could prove to be an important moment in the Galle Test.