AUS vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming: The 2023 ODI World Cup champions, Australia, are currently going through a lean patch in this format as they have lost three consecutive bilateral series. The latest ODI series that they lost was against South Africa, who are leading the ongoing series by 2-0, as they had defeated them by 84 runs during the second match.

The last time they had won an ODI series was in September 2024, where they had beaten arch-nemesis England by 3-2. After they had lost to Pakistan by 2-1 and then suffered a 2-0 loss against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

The host had also lost the series opener earlier this week by 98 runs. But now they would be playing for their pride as they will lock horns with South Africa for the 3rd ODI in Mackay on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming details of the 3rd ODI between Australia and South Africa

When and where will the AUS vs SA 3rd ODI take place?

The 3rd ODI between Australia and South Africa would be held at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Sunday, August 25. The match would begin at 10 a.m. IST.

When will the toss take place in the AUS vs SA 3rd ODI match?

The toss for the 3rd ODI between Australia and South Africa would be held at 9.30 AM IST.

Where to watch AUS vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming in India?

The 3rd ODI between Australia and South Africa would be livestreamed on the JioHotstar app.

Where to watch AUS vs SA 3rd ODI Live Telecast on TV in India?

The 3rd ODI between Australia and South Africa would be telecast live on the Star Sports network.

Squads:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen