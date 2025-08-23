Ex-India spinner R Ashwin has reckoned that whenever there's a change in the trainers, there's also a change in the testing mechanism, and with the inclusion of the Bronco test, it will ensure that the players will go through a lot of challenges and might also get injured. After the inclusion of the Bronco test, the Yo-Yo test isn't the fitness benchmark anymore.

It should be noted here that the Bronco test is made to analyse the aerobic endurance and to test a player's cardiovascular capacity. Adrian Le Roux, who became Team India's new strength and conditioning coach by replacing Soham Desai, has urged the fast bowlers to increase their running workload instead of just focusing on their gym training. Mohammed Siraj was the only one who had played all five Test matches, and thus, questions were raised on the fitness of the other fast bowlers.

During an interaction on Ash Ki Baat, Ashwin revealed that cricketers would face more challenges when their trainers change and new methods are introduced. "I have always asked the trainers. When the trainers change, the testing mechanism changes. The trainer changes, the training schemes change. When this happens, players go through a lot of difficulty," Ashwin was quoted as saying on Ash Ki Baat.

"As a player, if you keep changing training schemes, it is virtually very difficult for the players. In many cases, it could also lead to injuries. I am not denying that, it has led to injuries," he said. "From 2017 to 2019, I was searching for my training scheme. I have endured this. Soham Desai knows all about this," he added. The Bronco test, which is usually a part of rugby and football, analyses a player's aerobic endurance and how quickly they can recover. This test should be completed in five shuttle runs of 20, 40, and 60m, with no break.